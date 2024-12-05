27,909 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRVN. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at $86,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Driven Brands by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Driven Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.49 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Driven Brands

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.