29,028 Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Acquired by Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $104.95 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.64 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.76.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.