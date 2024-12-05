29,249 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in OGE Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 391,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in OGE Energy by 235.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 207.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $785,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,542.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,127.12. This represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OGE stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $965.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.4213 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on OGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.