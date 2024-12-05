32,400 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. Hess accounts for approximately 1.1% of Quarry LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 47.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock opened at $143.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.17. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.91.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 23.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HES. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hess

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $13,729,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,914,927. This represents a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $851,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,019.71. This represents a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.