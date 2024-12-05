3,613 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $109.66 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Veritas upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.