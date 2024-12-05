3,613 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBT. CWM LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JBT opened at $123.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $127.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

