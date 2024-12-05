3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,744 ($47.57) and last traded at GBX 3,726 ($47.34), with a volume of 2793105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,709 ($47.13).

3i Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,378.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,162.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 943.07, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 3.23.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 30.50 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,536.52%.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

