4,607 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Amdocs by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Amdocs by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $87.32 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

DOX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOX

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.