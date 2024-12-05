4,634 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 481.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock opened at $186.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.67. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.22 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

