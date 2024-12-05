5,085 Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 63.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 2.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 154.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 10.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $317,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,460. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,985.38. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,872 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,524. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $89.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $988.68 million, a PE ratio of 404.86 and a beta of 3.08. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $106.82.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

