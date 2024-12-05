62,958 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $273,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,453.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 260,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 250,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,385,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after acquiring an additional 394,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

