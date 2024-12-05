655,007 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Acquired by Stonehill Capital Management LLC

Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 655,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,000. Equity Commonwealth comprises approximately 7.8% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 459.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

