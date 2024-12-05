6,626 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 20.7% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 18.9% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. The trade was a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $191.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.82. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.