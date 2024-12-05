78,172 Shares in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in WisdomTree by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 3.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 85.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 67,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $735,699.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,240,707 shares in the company, valued at $100,169,263.88. This represents a 0.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 948,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,051.98. This represents a 9.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.46. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

