9,454 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 555,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,108,000 after purchasing an additional 398,291 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,542,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,108,000 after purchasing an additional 296,335 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.