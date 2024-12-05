Aaron P. Graft Sells 13,500 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,435,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,049.88. This trade represents a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

TFIN stock opened at $104.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.57. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 134.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Triumph Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,654,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Triumph Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 79,777 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Financial by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 22,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Financial by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after buying an additional 1,896,348 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

