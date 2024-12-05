Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CFO Stephen H. Barnes Sells 5,640 Shares

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $20,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,642.80. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $284.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.07. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 83,556 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 57,239 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

