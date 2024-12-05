Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) EVP Richard Eskew Sells 3,581 Shares

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Eskew sold 3,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $12,891.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,025.20. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 4th, Richard Eskew sold 336 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $1,058.40.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Richard Eskew sold 334 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,235.80.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $284.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Accolade had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Accolade by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

