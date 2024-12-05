ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 354,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,444,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market cap of $845.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $526,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,403,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,112,159.06. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $167,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,255,859.14. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,244,016 shares of company stock valued at $26,939,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

