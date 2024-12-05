Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.23. 311,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,227,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Adient by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 70,611 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 125.3% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 512,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 285,104 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth about $895,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Adient by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

