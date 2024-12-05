Adtran Networks (ETR:ADV) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Adtran Networks SE (ETR:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €19.90 ($20.95) and last traded at €19.90 ($20.95). Approximately 17,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.84 ($20.88).

Adtran Networks Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of €19.60 and a 200-day moving average of €19.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Adtran Networks

(Get Free Report)

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, and pluggables and subsystems; network infrastructure assurance solutions; fiber access and aggregation solutions; and residential solutions, such as optical network terminals, mesh Wi-Fi gateways and satellites, and cloud managed Wi-Fi solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtran Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtran Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.