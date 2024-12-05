Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Insider Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. Sells 88,800 Shares

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Free Report) insider Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 88,800 shares of Africa Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$173,959.20.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

Africa Oil Corp has a 1 year low of C$9.85 and a 1 year high of C$30.70.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.