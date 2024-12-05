Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CFO William David Wood III Sells 1,870 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CFO William David Wood III sold 1,870 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $250,598.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,082.09. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William David Wood III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, William David Wood III sold 588 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $59,305.68.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $133.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $73.52 and a one year high of $139.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Read Our Latest Report on AGYS

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 1,197.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,105,000 after acquiring an additional 466,704 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,861.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,039,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,546,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 79,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.