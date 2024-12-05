AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.50. 2,073,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,058,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,768,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,796,000 after acquiring an additional 162,152 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 200.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639,675 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 239,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 176,301 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,274,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 149,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 945.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,489,000 after buying an additional 969,475 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

