Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $327.48, but opened at $314.49. Air Products and Chemicals shares last traded at $316.88, with a volume of 243,977 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 3.2 %

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.37 and its 200 day moving average is $287.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $1,281,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

