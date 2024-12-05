Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading 5.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53. 986,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,353,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 267.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 50,005 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,933 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

