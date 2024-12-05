Aldebaran Resources (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. 1,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Aldebaran Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Aldebaran Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldebaran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldebaran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.