Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and traded as high as $26.01. Alger 35 ETF shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 1,942 shares.

Alger 35 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99.

Alger 35 ETF Company Profile

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

