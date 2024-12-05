Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,816 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,253,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534,089 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $18,269,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,014,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 711,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 688,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $11,874,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGM opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,634. This represents a 6.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

