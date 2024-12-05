Allison Green Buys 9,100 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) insider Allison Green bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,302.32. The trade was a 7.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SuRo Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

SSSS stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

