Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $118.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.85. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $207,207.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,856.58. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,095. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,380 shares of company stock worth $2,830,837 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 24.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,310 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $52,156,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Allison Transmission by 252.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 593,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,974,000 after acquiring an additional 424,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 34.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,896,000 after acquiring an additional 233,214 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 257.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 230,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

