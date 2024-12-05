American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.88 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

