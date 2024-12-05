American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Charles Van Der Lee Buys 32,500 Shares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) Director Charles Van Der Lee acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$18,014.75.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

HOT.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,329. The stock has a market cap of C$41.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOT.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.40 to C$0.33 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

