American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
American Realty Investors Trading Up 4.2 %
ARL stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
