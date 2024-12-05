American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get American Tower alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $207.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.24 and a 200-day moving average of $212.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 269.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.