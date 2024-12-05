Analysts Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price at $20.25

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.24. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $79,488.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,301.44. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Featured Articles

