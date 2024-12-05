ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Trading Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $345.94 and last traded at $346.02. 78,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 523,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

ANSYS Trading Down 4.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.49.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.