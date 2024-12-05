Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Leon D. Black Sells 133,400 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $174.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average is $127.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 775,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,896,000 after purchasing an additional 162,678 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSA Advisors LLC now owns 876,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

