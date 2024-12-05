Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Leon D. Black Sells 58,200 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE APO opened at $174.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average of $127.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $83,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

