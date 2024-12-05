AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Receives $265.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other news, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.69, for a total transaction of $10,360,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,482,105. This represents a 16.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 154,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $12,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,530,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,192,483.70. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,895 shares of company stock worth $253,462,174. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 10.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,307,000 after buying an additional 1,029,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 622.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,462,000 after buying an additional 6,801,138 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,702,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,557,000 after buying an additional 382,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AppLovin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,418,000 after purchasing an additional 449,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP stock opened at $373.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $384.50. The company has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.10.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

