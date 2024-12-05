Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Trading 4.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 107,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 23,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $228.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Announces Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

(Get Free Report)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.