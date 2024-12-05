ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $79,702. This trade represents a 63.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 528,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $9,533,346.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,274,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,156,219.40. This trade represents a 9.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,065,786 shares of company stock worth $16,971,786 in the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 779,969 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 653,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 288,021 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

