ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 779,969 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 653,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 288,021 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.
ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
