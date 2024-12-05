Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 5,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,398.52. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AIP opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arteris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

