Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 22978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.