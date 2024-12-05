Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) VP Andrew M. Green Sells 7,618 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) VP Andrew M. Green sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,090. The trade was a 18.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Performance

AORT opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Artivion by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. RW Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AORT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Artivion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

