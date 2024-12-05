Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) VP Andrew M. Green Sells 7,618 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) VP Andrew M. Green sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,090. The trade was a 18.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Artivion Stock Performance
AORT opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Artivion by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. RW Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artivion
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artivion
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 AI-Powered Platforms Disrupting the Finance Industry
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.