Ascendiant Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) Stock Price

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GRI Bio Stock Performance

GRI opened at 0.68 on Thursday. GRI Bio has a 1-year low of 0.30 and a 1-year high of 65.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GRI Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GRI Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.23% of GRI Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRI Bio Company Profile

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

