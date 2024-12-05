Ascent Group LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.42.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $111.15 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

