Ascent Group LLC Raises Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $663,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.9% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 199,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kize Capital LP increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.9% in the third quarter. Kize Capital LP now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.