Ascent Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.39 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

