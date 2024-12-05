Ascent Group LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 138.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 5,365.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

EVH opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research firms recently commented on EVH. Stephens cut shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

